Brownwood, TX

4-H Leadership lab registration is open

Fredericksburg Standard
 3 days ago

Registration has opened up for the 4-H Leadership Lab and will close on May 31. The event is June 23-25 at the Texas 4-H Conference Center in Brownwood, and it is geared toward 4-H members age 13 and older want to gain some leadership knowledge and bring it back with them to share with their clubs. It is a requirement for the 2021-2022 Gillespie 4-H Council officers to attend. Current graduating seniors are not eligible to attend unless they are District 10 Council officers who are required to attend.

www.fredericksburgstandard.com
waxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Tire recycling event at Heartland Mall May 22

On Saturday, May 22 all of Brown County is invited to the City of Early’s tire recycling event at the Heartland Mall from 9 a.m. to noon or until trailer is full. Bring your old worn-out Tires and get rid of them for free. We can take tires not on rims from 24” and smaller, please no tractor tires or semi truck tires. We encourage everyone to look around your property and your neighbor’s property and clean up any tires that might be just laying around. We look forward to seeing you there.
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Early, TXkoxe.com

Tire Recycling Event Saturday in Early

Saturday, May 22nd, ALL of Brown County is invited to the City of Early’s tire recycling event at the Heartland Mall from 9 am to 12 pm or until trailer is full. Bring your old worn-out tires and get rid of them for FREE. According to those organizing the event,...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Brownwood, TXbrownwoodtx.com

Food handler's course scheduled for May 26

The “Texas Food Establishment Rules (TFER) requires all food employees to complete an accredited food handlers training program within 60 days of employment, effective September 16, 2016. A food handler’s course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services is being offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, Courtney...
Plainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Brownwood, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Food Safety: It’s In Your Hands course slated for May 26

The “Texas Food Establishment Rules (TFER)” was revised and updated and will be effective October 11, 2015. A major change in the revision now requires all food employees to complete an accredited food handlers training program within 60 days of employment, effective September 16, 2016. A food handler’s course accredited...
Brownwood, TXkoxe.com

We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend to Benefit BISD Students

The ABC Club of Brownwood will be hosting the We Are Brownwood Reunion Weekend benefiting the students of Brownwood ISD on May 21st – 22nd. The weekend will kick off with a Prime Rib Dinner at Teddys Brewhaus Friday evening, May 21st. This dinner will include both silent and live auction items including an Argentina dove hunt, trips to Lake Tahoe and the Caribbean, guns, ammo and so much more.
Brown County, TXbrownwoodtx.com

Brown County 4-H news and updates

June 7-11 – State 4-H Roundup College Station, Tx. 8 – Recordbooks Due for County Review and Categories. 15 – Deadline to RSVP for Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show. 23 – 25 – D-7 4-H Leadership Lab, Texas 4-H Conference Center, Lake Brownwood. 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Brownwood, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Law Enforcement Luncheon slated for May 21

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual law enforcement appreciation luncheon on Friday, May 21st at Victory Life Church from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event is intended to honor the men and women of law enforcement-who work together to keep the community safe. Representatives from...
Brownwood, TXbrownwoodtx.com

Hendrick Urgent Care in Brownwood to open Monday

Eleven months after a groundbreaking ceremony on an empty tract of dirt, Hendrick Health introduced its new 3,500-square-foot Urgent Care medical facility in Brownwood Friday morning with a ribbon cutting. Hendrick Urgent Care, at 400 E. Commerce, will open to patients for the first time Monday, May 17. The facility...