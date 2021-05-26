4-H Leadership lab registration is open
Registration has opened up for the 4-H Leadership Lab and will close on May 31. The event is June 23-25 at the Texas 4-H Conference Center in Brownwood, and it is geared toward 4-H members age 13 and older want to gain some leadership knowledge and bring it back with them to share with their clubs. It is a requirement for the 2021-2022 Gillespie 4-H Council officers to attend. Current graduating seniors are not eligible to attend unless they are District 10 Council officers who are required to attend.www.fredericksburgstandard.com