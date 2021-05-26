4-H Leadership lab registration is open

On Saturday, May 22 all of Brown County is invited to the City of Early’s tire recycling event at the Heartland Mall from 9 a.m. to noon or until trailer is full. Bring your old worn-out Tires and get rid of them for free. We can take tires not on rims from 24” and smaller, please no tractor tires or semi truck tires. We encourage everyone to look around your property and your neighbor’s property and clean up any tires that might be just laying around. We look forward to seeing you there.