Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Tony Parker qualifies for the World Series of Poker

By Pounding The Rock
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have read Tony Parker’s book, you know the man does not sit idle for very long. His most recent excursion — being the first player to qualify for this year’s World Series of Poker’s Main Event in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, the Frenchman won in Texas Hold...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Series Of Poker#Poker Player#Entertainment Series#Book Series#Frenchman#Texas Hold Em#Caesars Entertainment#Em Event#Main Event#Charity#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World Series
News Break
Gambling
Related
NBAcw35.com

Tony Parker punches his ticket to the WSOP 2021

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker is settling into a new sporting life quite well - poker. The 4-time NBA champion has officially qualified for the World Series of Poker 2021. And not only did he qualify, he is the first to do it for the upcoming...
NBALaredo Morning Times

Revisiting Tony Parker's iconic rap album 'TP' on his 39th birthday

Today, May 17, Spurs legend Tony Parker celebrates his 39th birthday. Many people will recall his all-star run as point-guard in one of the best NBA dynasties to date — but do you remember young Parker’s French rap career?. I certainly do. In fact, vivid memories of his colorful debut,...
Posted by
Jessica Rabbit

World Series of Poker releases 2021 tournament schedule

Last year, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) moved all of it’s scheduled ring and bracelet events online. It was unclear if that model was going to repeat this year, so the WSOP planned for an online championship, with an in-person event still a possibility. It looks like WSOP fans are getting the best of both worlds, as there will be both online and live bracelet events.
Wichita, KSHays Daily News

NBC World Series will return to downtown

After a two-year hiatus, the National Baseball Congress World Series is returning to downtown Wichita this summer. In partnership with the Wichita Wind Surge, the NBC announced on Monday afternoon that the championship week of the 2021 World Series will be played at Riverfront Stadium from August 9-14. "To get...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ NBC World Series dates announced

WICHITA, Kan. - The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission along with the Wichita Wind Surge announce the 87th NBC World Series, powered by Evergy will be played at Riverfront Stadium later this summer. The NBC World Series will be played August 4 -14, with Wichita hosting the last six days of the event, August 9-14. The first five days will be played in Hutchinson's Hobart-Detter Field, August 4-8. “This is an exciting day for the NBC World Series. Returning to downtown Wichita and playing in Riverfront Stadium gives our teams an experience they’ll never forget,” said Kevin Jenks, NBC Tournament Director. “The Wind Surge understand the tradition of the NBC. Since they arrived in Wichita, their ownership and staff have expressed a desire to have the NBCWS play at Riverfront Stadium.”
Las Vegas, NVcardschat.com

World Series of Poker and Baseball in Las Vegas at the Same Time?

The Las Vegas Athletics competing in the Fall Classic in Las Vegas during the World Series of Poker? If rumors around Major League Baseball are accurate, it isn’t a far-fetched fantasy down the road. The A’s (short for “Athletics”) have a home, the city of Oakland, where they’ve competed since...
Gamblingcardschat.com

CardsChat Presents: Big Winners of the Week (May 31 – June 6)

With the WSOP’s new fall dates leaving the summer schedule open, tournament series all across the world are able to hold big events. And we’re seeing that play out, with big winners popping up at casinos not just in Las Vegas, but at card rooms from Australia to Texas. Read more below about some notable victories that caught our attention at CardsChat News for the week ending Sunday, June 6, 2021:
NFLblackchronicle.com

WWE confirms SummerSlam for Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

WWE’s biggest event of the summer officially has a home as the promotion announced the event will be held on Aug. 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE made the location official during the pre-race festivities for the Belmont Stakes, confirming existing rumors that the summer spectacular would land in Vegas.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Las Vegas poker player hits royal flush with $1.3M jackpot

A man playing three-card poker won over $1 million at a Strip casino Tuesday. The gambler, who requested to not be identified, claimed $1.3 million after securing the progressive jackpot win with a royal flush of hearts at Harrah’s Las Vegas, according to a news release from Caesars Entertainment. While...
Hollywood, FLpocketfives.com

World Poker Tour Back in Full Swing with 2021 Live Event Schedule

Another strong sign that live poker is returning came Wednesday afternoon when the World Poker Tour announced their North American schedule for the remainder of 2021. The schedule includes a total of seven main tour events and is anchored by one of the longest running events in WPT history. Season...
UFCMMAmania.com

How to watch UFC Vegas 28: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Sakai’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

It all goes down later tonight (Sat. June 5, 2021) at UFC Vegas 28 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, as heavyweight knockout artist, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, takes on promising contender on the rise, Augusto Sakai, in the main event. Watch UFC Vegas 28 On ESPN+...