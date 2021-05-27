Tony Parker qualifies for the World Series of Poker

WICHITA, Kan. - The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission along with the Wichita Wind Surge announce the 87th NBC World Series, powered by Evergy will be played at Riverfront Stadium later this summer. The NBC World Series will be played August 4 -14, with Wichita hosting the last six days of the event, August 9-14. The first five days will be played in Hutchinson's Hobart-Detter Field, August 4-8. “This is an exciting day for the NBC World Series. Returning to downtown Wichita and playing in Riverfront Stadium gives our teams an experience they’ll never forget,” said Kevin Jenks, NBC Tournament Director. “The Wind Surge understand the tradition of the NBC. Since they arrived in Wichita, their ownership and staff have expressed a desire to have the NBCWS play at Riverfront Stadium.”