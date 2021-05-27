Sally Staley ’78 elected chair of Wooster Board of Trustees

The College of Wooster Board of Trustees this spring elected Sally Staley ’78, a higher education investment governance consultant who led the investment office for the endowment at Case Western Reserve University for over a decade, to serve as chair, succeeding Donald R. Frederico ’76, who has held the position since 2017. The first woman to hold the position at the College, Staley will assume the role July 1, 2021, with the start of the new fiscal year.