Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships: Italy Looks to Join the Win Column, and SUI Challenges Slovakia

By Project Spurs
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovakia, International Ice Hockey Federation, Ice Hockey World Championships, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Switzerland, Germany. Wednesday at the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship brought all of the excitement that we hoped it would. Germany lost their first game of the tournament, while Canada and Great Britain won their first contests, making the field that much more interesting. Thursday, May 27 has the potential to be just as wild, with four headline-worthy games on the schedule in Riga, Latvia.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Great Britain#Sui#Iihf#Latvia#Iihf Men#Sui Challenges Slovakia#The Iihf Worlds#Germany Wednesday#Canada#United Kingdom#Men#Riga#Contests#Main Event#Field#2021 Iihf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
Country
U.K.
News Break
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana has hot hands at IIHF World Championship

Detroit Red Wings, Jakub Vrána, Filip Hronek, Filip Zadina, Ice Hockey World Championships, Latvia, Vrana, Amazon, United States of America, Denmark. Detroit Red Wings newcomer Jakub Vrana is showing off his offensive touch at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. The trade deadline acquisition helped set up the tying goal and...
NHLNBC Sports

How to watch the IIHF World Championship Finals

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs heat up, another hockey tournament is taking shape on an international scale: the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship. Finland took home their third Gold Medal in the 2019 games, and since the 2020 tournament was canceled due to coronavirus, they are still...
NHLchatsports.com

2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships: Ruotsalainen leads Finland over Canada

International Ice Hockey Federation, Canada, Finland, Ice Hockey World Championships, Latvia, United States of America, Buffalo Sabres, Norway. The group stage wrapped up yesterday at the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships. Team USA won their group, J.J. Peterka potted his first of the tournament, but the day belonged to Arttu Ruotsalainen.
NHLUSA Hockey

U.S. Drops Italy, 4-2, To Win Sixth Straight At Men’s Worlds

“Seventeen days ago, we came together some of us not knowing each other, and to now be sitting here in first place, we’re a proud group,” said head coach Jack Capuano. “We feel for our captain, Justin, though, who was doing everything right and leading both on and off the ice before his injury. Fortunately, he can still be with us here and we’ve said from Day One that it’s going to take every one of us, so we’ll keep that mentality as we turn our focus to the quarterfinals.”
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti Scores Again at IIHF World Championship

On this early Sunday morning, Winnipeg Jets prospect Cole Perfetti was in action representing Team Canada who was facing off against Italy at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia. Canada was struggling at the beginning of the tournament, but have turned their fortunes around by beating Norway and Kazakhstan...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Mangiapane scores a pair as Canada tops Italy at world hockey championship

RIGA, Latvia — Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists to lead Canada past Italy 7-1 on Sunday at the world hockey championship. The win was Canada’s third straight at the event, moving the squad into a tie with Germany for fourth in the Group B standings. The Canadians (3-3) will complete the preliminary round against Finland on Tuesday.
SportsUSA Hockey

U.S. Closes Men's Worlds Prelims vs. Italy

The United States, winners of five-straight, closes preliminary-round play today here against winless Italy. All-time, the U.S. is 5-1-0-2-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) against the Italians. A regulation victory today will give the U.S. 18 points, which, with Finland's shootout win over Canada earlier today, means a regulation win over Italy will give...
SportsUSA Hockey

U.S. Meets Slovakia in Men's World Quarterfinals

The U.S., winners of Group B, meets Slovakia, fourth-place in Group A, here today in the quarterfinals. Team USA will be the home team and will wear its blue jerseys for the third time. The U.S. owns a 4-2-1-4-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) record in 12 tournament meetings against Slovakia. In 2019, the...
NHLbleachernation.com

IIHF World Championships Day Twelve Blackhawks Recap: All Nine Blackhawks Move On From Group Stage

They had to sweat it out, but after 12 days of Group Stage action, all nine Chicago Blackhawks players and prospects at the IIHF World Championships have qualified for the elimination round. Needing a regulation win from Germany over host nation Latvia, Canada made it out of Group B after losing their first three games of the tournament. Along with Germany and Canada, Group B’s top four teams included Finland and the United States. Coming out of Group A, Russia topped the standings with Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia behind them.
Hockeyteamusa.org

For Second Time In Three Years, U.S. Men’s Hockey Team Wins World Championship Bronze

Brian Boyle hands a medal to Colin Blackwell after the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia, on June 6, 2021. A dominant second period and continued defensive excellence carried the U.S. men’s hockey team to a 6-1 victory over Germany in the bronze-medal game of the IIHF Men’s World Championship Sunday in Riga, Latvia.
NHLNHL

Paul scores game-winning goal in IIHF Worlds final

Paul took Sens teammate Connor Brown's feed on a 2-on-1 and buried the overtime winner at 6:26 as Canada beat Finland 3-2. Brown wound up as the tournament's top point-getter as he tallied 16 (two goals) to lead Canada to gold. Paul had a pair of goals, as well as two assists, in the tournament while Jacob Bernard-Docker was held pointless in 10 games.
NHLbleachernation.com

IIHF World Championships Quarterfinals Blackhawks Recap: Germany, Canada, Finland, and The United States Advance

And then there were five. The Chicago Blackhawks entered the IIHF World Championships with eight players and prospects in the tournament on Day One (the late addition of 2020 draft pick Drew Commesso to Team USA’s roster eventually made that nine). At the conclusion of the Group Stage, all nine of those players made it to the Quarterfinals with their respective countries. Following the conclusion of the Quarterfinal round, five Blackhawks players and prospects are left playing in the Semifinal and have an opportunity to come home with a World Championships medal.