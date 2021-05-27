Cancel
Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Catalog Discount Bid by Northwest Independent School District of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

 5 days ago

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a catalog discount bid by Northwest Independent School District ('Northwest ISD') of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. Northwest ISD...

