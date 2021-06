TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second day in a row Florida State overcame a first-inning two-run deficit and appeared to be in control late in the game. After struggling to generate any offense against Ole Miss’ First-Team All-American lefty Doug Nikhazy the first couple of times through the order, the Seminoles finally broke through in the fifth inning. Isaiah Perry, making just his 12th at-bat of the season, began the scoring rally with a homer to left on a 1-2 breaking ball to cut the Rebels’ lead in half. It was Perry’s first-career homer and his first hit since April 27th.