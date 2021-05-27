CWC Softball Survives Scare in Elverado Wednesday

Carmi White County softball raced out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the 1st against Elverado yesterday afternoon and then held on for a 5-4 nail-biting win. Coach Chris Shelton’s Lady Bulldogs plated 4 in the top of the 1st inning before the Lady Falcons shut the offense down. Elverado would get 2 runs back in the 3rd and another in the 5th to make it a one run game. The Lady Dogs got an insurance run in the top of the 7th and they needed it as Elverado would plate one of their own in the bottom of the frame before freshman Audrey Upton would slam the door. Upton pitched a complete game for CWCHS allowing 7 hits over 7 innings of work. She struck out 7 and walked only 2, but allowed two homers. Liberty Smith went 2 for 2 from the dish and also walked twice. Mara Serafini walked 3 times and scored 2 of the Lady Bulldogs runs. Burchfield, Upton, and Rooney had the other hits for Carmi-White County.