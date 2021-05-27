Man, 21, arrested in Central Florida on charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Another person was arrested in Central Florida this week on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

William Isaacs, 21, appeared in court on Thursday to face a judge over charges he’s facing in connection to the insurrection.

Records show Isaacs is facing six counts total, five of which are felonies.

One of those felony counts comes with a maximum penalty of up to 20 years if convicted.

According to an indictment, Isaacs was a member of the anti-government militia group known as The Oath Keepers.

Investigators said pictures of him in a tactical vest, entering the Capitol led to his arrest.

Isaacs, the son of a Winter Park firefighter who died two years ago, was also training to become a firefighter

Since the storming of the Capitol, law enforcement has made almost 500 arrests, with roughly 10% coming from Florida.