Sussex County Skylands Ride Acquires New Bus
(Hardyston, NJ) The County of Sussex Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that a new bus has been added to the current Skylands Ride fleet. "Safe, affordable transportation is vital to our aging population, and never has this been more in demand in Sussex County," said Commissioner Director Dawn Fantasia. "The needs of our aging population remain a priority. From transporting seniors to medical appointments, to grocery stores and pharmacies: this is a critical service that fosters a connection to the community."www.sussex.nj.us