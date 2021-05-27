Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex, NJ

Sussex County Skylands Ride Acquires New Bus

sussex.nj.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hardyston, NJ) The County of Sussex Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that a new bus has been added to the current Skylands Ride fleet. "Safe, affordable transportation is vital to our aging population, and never has this been more in demand in Sussex County," said Commissioner Director Dawn Fantasia. "The needs of our aging population remain a priority. From transporting seniors to medical appointments, to grocery stores and pharmacies: this is a critical service that fosters a connection to the community."

www.sussex.nj.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Sussex, NJ
Government
City
Hardyston Township, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus#The Division#Information Services#Sussex County Skylands#Skylands Ride#Bus#Transporting Seniors#Medical Equipment#Grant Funds#Community#Human Services#Medical Appointments#Essential Services#Employment#Grocery Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Sussex County, NJwrnjradio.com

Sussex County Commissioners transition to in-person meetings

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners held their first regular in-person meeting on Wednesday night, since their Jan. 2021 reorganization and then prior to that, their meetings in March 2020. This weeks meeting at the Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center was the...
Educationnjbmagazine.com

NJ Schools Will Be Required to Provide Full-Time, In-Person Instruction

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that Executive Order 175, which allowed school districts to provide remote instruction under certain circumstances during the 2020-2021 academic year, will expire at the end of the current school year. “Through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for...
Educationccenterdispatch.com

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...
Sussex, NJadvertisernewssouth.com

Sussex Borough fast-tracks Main Street redesign project

The Sussex Borough Council is looking to greenlight the Main Street redesign project at its June 1 meeting, after agreeing to fast-track the plan. Borough engineer Harold Pellow told the council on May 4 that, in 2020 and 2021, Sussex has received $341,000 in grants for paving, as well as $275,000 in local aid infrastructure funding for sidewalks. The borough has also received $225,000 for streetlight replacement, but Pellow said he has nothing to do with that.
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

Forest fire consumes hundreds of acres in southern NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Monday against a forest fire that had burned hundreds of acres in the New Jersey Pinelands, although winds that began picking up in the afternoon were causing concern. As of early afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Protection said the...
Newton, NJNew Jersey Herald

Sussex commissioners hold in-person meeting, decry school state aid cuts

NEWTON — For the second time since COVID-19 lockdowns kicked in last year, the Sussex County Board of Commissioners held an in-person meeting with the public in attendance on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College, where the board held its reorganization...
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Sussex County, NJadvertisernewssouth.com

Sussex County adopts pared-down budget

The Sussex County Commissioners on April 28 unanimously adopted the $115.1 million county budget for 2021. Commissioner Herbert Yardley was absent. The budget calls for a tax levy of $97.4 million, a decrease of 1.91 percent from 2020. The budget also comes in at $2.2 million less than the county’s 2020 budget.
Sussex, NJpikecountycourier.com

Sussex Borough to allow some marijuana commerce

The Sussex Borough Council agreed on May 4 to allow cannabis commerce in the borough but to restrict the number of licenses given out. Borough attorney Jonathan Frodello said New Jersey is offering six classes of licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale sales, retail sales, distribution, and delivery. Frodello said municipalities...