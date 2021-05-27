Sussex County Skylands Ride Acquires New Bus

The Sussex Borough Council is looking to greenlight the Main Street redesign project at its June 1 meeting, after agreeing to fast-track the plan. Borough engineer Harold Pellow told the council on May 4 that, in 2020 and 2021, Sussex has received $341,000 in grants for paving, as well as $275,000 in local aid infrastructure funding for sidewalks. The borough has also received $225,000 for streetlight replacement, but Pellow said he has nothing to do with that.