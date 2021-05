While his younger brother Trevor just qualified for the Class 2A State Track and Field meet, former Eagles thrower Blake Veenstra earned All-American Status in the men’s discus throw in the NJCAA Division I Track and Field championships. Veenstra placed sixth among individuals with a throw of 166 feet, 3 inches. Blake also placed 11th in the shot put (48 feet, 8 inches) and 13th men’s hammer throw (151 feet, 2 inches) May 11th through the 13th in Levelland, Texas. Blake’s younger brother Trevor is a freshman with the Eagles and will throw the shot put this Thursday. Find a full schedule of area track and field athletes competing in the 2021 Iowa High School State meet by clicking here.