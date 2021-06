WNLP editor’s note: On May 10, 2021, the La Porte Jaycees announced that after 74 years, they are relinquishing organization of the 4th of July Parade to the City of La Porte (WNLP story: After 74 years, La Porte Jaycees cede 4th of July Parade to City of La Porte; Kiwanis to organize it this year | What’s New LaPorte? (whatsnewlaporte.com). Below is a July 2016 WNLP column by the late Fern Eddy Schultz, former La Porte County Historian, on how the Jaycees came to oversee the parade.