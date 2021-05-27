newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Marble City Opera Concludes Its 2021 Season With Puccini's "Tosca"

wuot.org
 2 days ago

Marble City Opera concludes the 2020/2021 season with Puccini's dramatic opera, Tosca. Performances are June 4, 5, and 6 at St. John's Cathedral in downtown Knoxville and are also being offered online. Each of the three acts will be performed in a different location within the church to fully immerse the audience in a realistic experience. In continuation with Covid-19 safety protocalls, patrons will be required to wear masks and audience size is limited to 50, to ensure adequate social distancing. This beautiful and well-loved opera is sure to conclude this challenging and unique 2020/2021 season on a high note (no pun intended). With a cast of 16 (principle roles and chorus) and full orchestra conducted by Brian Holman, Tosca will be the largest production presented by MCO since last summer's I Pagliacci.

www.wuot.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Holman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra#Mco#St John S Cathedral#Downtown Knoxville#Tickets#Audience Size#Continuation#Masks#Patrons#Principle Roles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Kid A’ Riffic Fun coming to Knoxville city parks this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Editor's Note: The video above is from a Kid A'Riffic Fun event in Market Square in 2019. Looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer?. Starting in June, the City of Knoxville Office of Special Events and Parks and Recreation will host Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park in eight different City parks.
Knoxville, TNknoxvilledailysun.com

Pandemic memorial at World’s Fair Park to be ‘Place Of Solace And Healing’

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has partnered with Dogwood Arts to commission a permanent public memorial to remember the more than 600 Knox County friends and family members whom we’ve lost to COVID-19. The memorial is also a tribute to the communitywide sacrifices and heroic efforts taken to safeguard our most vulnerable residents during the pandemic.