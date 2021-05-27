Marble City Opera Concludes Its 2021 Season With Puccini's "Tosca"

Marble City Opera concludes the 2020/2021 season with Puccini's dramatic opera, Tosca. Performances are June 4, 5, and 6 at St. John's Cathedral in downtown Knoxville and are also being offered online. Each of the three acts will be performed in a different location within the church to fully immerse the audience in a realistic experience. In continuation with Covid-19 safety protocalls, patrons will be required to wear masks and audience size is limited to 50, to ensure adequate social distancing. This beautiful and well-loved opera is sure to conclude this challenging and unique 2020/2021 season on a high note (no pun intended). With a cast of 16 (principle roles and chorus) and full orchestra conducted by Brian Holman, Tosca will be the largest production presented by MCO since last summer's I Pagliacci.