Chancellor Gardner to Provide Remarks at Owens Community College Aspire Graduation Ceremony
Who: Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) Chancellor Randy Gardner; Heath Huber, Aspire Director, Owens Community College; 2021 Aspire program graduates. Chancellor Gardner will provide brief remarks during Owens' Community College's 2021 Aspire Graduation and Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony marks a milestone achievement for graduates, who will receive their high school equivalency diploma.www.ohiohighered.org