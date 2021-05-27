newsbreak-logo
Chancellor Gardner to Provide Remarks at Owens Community College Aspire Graduation Ceremony

ohiohighered.org
 3 days ago

Who: Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) Chancellor Randy Gardner; Heath Huber, Aspire Director, Owens Community College; 2021 Aspire program graduates. Chancellor Gardner will provide brief remarks during Owens' Community College's 2021 Aspire Graduation and Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony marks a milestone achievement for graduates, who will receive their high school equivalency diploma.

www.ohiohighered.org
