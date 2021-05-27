Next Gen Anime Writers Find Their Voice with Save the Cat!®

The Persimmon Creek Writers and Artists Residency is pleased to announce its inaugural summer of creative residencies will take place in Arrow Rock in June and July. The Persimmon Creek Artists and Writers Residency is an initiative designed to bring emerging and established writers, artists and musicians to live and work in the Village of Arrow Rock. The program was established by an advisory board of private citizens, including current and former residents of Arrow Rock, Marshall, and Kansas City, Mo. In addition to hosting creative visitors in the village, the program hopes to introduce the Village of Arrow Rock to a wider national creative audience; recognize the historic presence of African American lives in Arrow Rock; and enrich present-day awareness of these one-time residents.