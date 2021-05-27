Next Gen Anime Writers Find Their Voice with Save the Cat!®

Cats are perennially popular, and publishers are planning a raft of cat-oriented graphic novels and manga in the coming months. First Second has acquired Space Cat, a middle-grade graphic novel by writer Nnedi Okorafor and artist Tana Ford, Publishers Weekly reports. Okorafor and Ford won an Eisner Award last year for La Guardia (Best Graphic Novel - Reprint, see "Eisner Awards - 2020"). The book, which is scheduled for publication in 2024, is set in Nigeria and features a cat who realizes that the little orange flowers all over his new town are actually space aliens bent on destruction. Fortunately the cat, Periwinkle, is a superpowered Space Cat who rounds up his pals to take down the invaders.