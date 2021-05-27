Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

This concours-quality 1970 Buick GSX wins medals while resurrecting memories

By Cameron Neveu
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuick built 678 GSXs in 1970. 187 of them were sprayed in Apollo White. In 1965, a young Lyons enrolled at the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, selecting the Automotive Mechanical Engineering program (or as the students called it “M.E. Hot Rod”). Two years and numerous syllabi later, Lyons started working for Buick Product Engineering through the university’s co-op program. There, Lyons rubbed elbows with other engineers who would go on to develop numerous Buick standout projects, and, as fate would have it, the GSX.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Flint, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Flint, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsx#Coral Reef#Chrysler#Gold Medals#Buick Gsx#Buick Product Engineering#Riviera#American#Gold Award#Hagerty Media#Apollo White Gsx#Resurrecting Memories#Go Fast Graphics#Hot Rod#Non Painted Dipstick#Elbows#1970 Buick#Concours Quality 1970
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
Related
Johnson City, TXtheblock.com

1950 Chevy Pickup Resurrection

Each year, Martin Bros. Customs in Johnson City, Texas, turns out some of the nation’s coolest builds. Many feature components from Chevrolet Performance, and a handful are spotlighted on MotorTrend TV’s Iron Resurrection, covering projects built at the shop run by Joe Martin and his wife Amanda. This season, the...
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition is a 710-hp Chevy truck

Ram has the 1500 TRX, and Ford will soon have the F-150 Raptor R, but Chevrolet fans looking for a high-performance V-8 truck currently miss out on the fun. Thankfully there's an aftermarket, and one of the companies with a wide array of tuned Chevy trucks is Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) of Toms River, New Jersey. Its latest is a Yenko-branded Silverado packing 710 hp.
RetailPosted by
Motorious

Classic Truck Yard Find Collection

Richard Rawlings is on a vintage pickup treasure hunt!. The market for classic trucks has been growing recently. Because of this sudden spike in popularity, just as we have seen in the classic car market, we are beginning to notice a rise in prices too. Regardless there are still ways to get good deals on these amazing pieces of American history, the best of which is to find someone with a surplus that is ready to let some of his collection go.
Santa Fe Springs, CAHot Rod

Trashed Corvette and Camaro Head Gasket Failure Spotted in SoCal Junkyard

It's been a couple of months since we toured our local Pick Your Part, so we made the trip out to Santa Fe Springs, California for a peaceful Friday morning stroll through the aisles. I didn't really have anything in particular I was looking for, just the usual mission of looking for interesting engines, unexpected models, and of course, random Chevy truck parts. The visit was ultimately disappointing, because there wasn't much to see there amid the proliferation of front-wheel-drive crap. The domestic car section was abysmal, and there were fewer trucks there than usual. Still, we managed to cobble together an interesting assortment of things to call out.
Buying CarsKPVI Newschannel 6

2021 Buick Envision

The 2021 Buick Envision is evenhanded in its philosophy. It figures, if you give something up, you ought to get something in return. For example, this second-generation Envision, with its 52.7 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo room, provides 4.6 fewer cargo cubes than did its predecessor. On the other hand, the snappy, slope-roofed styling that contributes to that cargo-space loss is notably more attractive.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

2021 Amelia Concours Results

1926 HISPANO-SUIZA H6B CABRIOLET AND 1974 SHADOW DN4 NAMED BEST IN SHOW AT THE 26th ANNUAL AMELIA ISLAND CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE. 2021 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance Best in Show winners. Jacksonville, FL - A 1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Cabriolet and 1974 Shadow DN4 were crowned this year’s Best in Shows on May...
Carswwnytv.com

1000 Islands Concours D’Elegance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Antique Boat Museum’s 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance is back for its 10th annual classic car show, this year featuring Triumph and Sunbeam cars!. Beautiful classic cars displayed on the ABM’s waterfront campus, side by side with antique boats. Visitors will vote for their favorites and...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Buick Had A Touchscreen In 1986

Infotainment systems feel like standard equipment now, but that wasn’t always the case. We’ve come a long way from the days of analog clocks embedded in dashboards. With the push to make cars 30 years ago, Buick installed a touchscreen that was decades ahead of its time. This moment in automotive history paved the way for the high-tech systems we now take for granted. In the 1980s, it seemed like a slice of science fiction.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Races 1969 Chevelle SS

Just the promise of watching a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS race a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, both supposedly in stock spec is exciting. After all, people argue all the time about which American muscle cars are the best, especially when it comes to the classics which emerged during the horsepower wars. Sure, for some people this will just be a matter of rooting for the Mopar or Chevy because they like one brand more than the other, but there’s so much more going on here.
CarsCarscoops

Chevrolet To Redesign And Simplify Controversial Silverado’s Front End For 2022 By Shaving Its Sideburns

Chevrolet’s designers are giving the Silverado’s front-end the once-over to get rid of its front air-curtain vents – or sideburns, if you prefer. GM Authority reports that the updated pickup will get rid of the controversial design feature, referred to by some as the sideburn. The vent that almost surrounds the bumper and sits under the headlights serves a functional purpose, though, so the designers will have their work cut out for them.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 PONTIAC GTO: All Rise For The Judge

In the early 1960s, Pontiac’s development team along with John DeLorean, Bill Collins, and Russ Gee discovered a loophole in the GM A-body engine displacement rule that had previously limited the Pontiac Tempest to a standard 326-cid 5.3-liter V8 engine. This legendary move created an iconic car and an ever revered segment in the American automotive market place.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Right-Hand-Drive Corvette C8 Officially Made Its Japan Debut

The Chevy Corvette C8 isn't just the first 'Vette to have its engine behind the seats – it's also the first of its kind to have a right-hand-drive version straight from the factory. This isn't a secret, though. This was made official in 2019, while the first official press image was released in 2020. Early this year, the first sighting of a production model with its steering wheel at the right-hand side of the cabin was also spotted.
CarsCarscoops

2023 Ford Ranger Spied Alongside The Current Model

Ford’s attacking the truck segment on all fronts as they’re working on a compact Maverick, an electric F-150 Lightning and a redesigned Ranger. Speaking of the latter, spy photographers have snapped a handful of Ranger prototypes undergoing testing in Michigan. The most notable of the bunch is the prototype that...
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Real Wheels: 1970 Chevy Camaro SS

LIMA - Frank Rupert, of Lima, owns this 1970 Chevy Camaro SS. He has owned it since 1990. He brought it to the Gary Allen Memorial Classic Car Cruz-In. “It was just a shell. Had to search for the engine and parts and put it together,” said Rupert. Rupert paced...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Win This 1966 Chevrolet Impala: One Bad Ride For One Good Deed

Motorious readers, you could win this awesome car while helping your fellow American. If your dream car is a shiny classic ride from the era of steel bodies and big block engines, buying this 1966 Impala Sports Coupe might just be a dream come true. Who needs to buy one though, when you can enter to win this stunning example. Dream Giveaway Garage is now offering enthusiasts a chance to win this spectacular 427 L72 powered 1966 Impala Sport Coupe and they are throwing in $10,000 to cover the taxes. All you have to do is make a generous donation that benefits America’s children and veterans.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1967 Widebody Mustang Fastback Hides Modern Power

A good build isn’t done overnight, which explains why the owner of this flared-out 1967 Ford Mustang has been working on his pony off and on for the past 6 years. It’s been tastefully given a widebody treatment, which is likely the first thing you might notice. All that effort certainly has paid off, resulting in one mean-looking, raucous muscle car whose bite is even worse than its bark.
Carsgmauthority.com

Modernized Chevy Chevelle Concept Released By GM Design Team

The Chevy Chevelle nameplate was produced between the 1964 and 1977 model years, with three generations coming and going in that time. Finding success in NASCAR and as a hotrod for enthusiasts, the Chevelle is unfortunately no longer part of the Chevrolet lineup – but what if it was? What might it look like? Now, GM Design is answering that question with the following rendering.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-250 vs. Ram 2500 HD, Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD: Gentler Giants

The heaviest loads and trailers demand a 1-ton diesel dually pickup. But those are unwieldy to maneuver, and their ride quality can be downright punishing when they're not fully loaded. Plus, to tow more than half of those trucks' max capacity you need a commercial driving license (CDL). Scale back your towing needs to "operator license" territory (26,000 pounds for the truck and trailer combined), and you'll find a 3/4-ton diesel pickup with single rear wheels (SRWs) fits the bill much more comfortably. Our MotorTrend Ultimate Car Rankings already assess 1-ton diesel (350 or 3500) pickups and 3/4-ton gasoline-burners, so this 3/4-ton diesel truck comparison explores new territory.