This concours-quality 1970 Buick GSX wins medals while resurrecting memories

It's been a couple of months since we toured our local Pick Your Part, so we made the trip out to Santa Fe Springs, California for a peaceful Friday morning stroll through the aisles. I didn't really have anything in particular I was looking for, just the usual mission of looking for interesting engines, unexpected models, and of course, random Chevy truck parts. The visit was ultimately disappointing, because there wasn't much to see there amid the proliferation of front-wheel-drive crap. The domestic car section was abysmal, and there were fewer trucks there than usual. Still, we managed to cobble together an interesting assortment of things to call out.