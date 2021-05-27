Cancel
Ashley National Forest Answers Question on Enforcement of Camping Occupancy

basinnow.com
 13 days ago

Memorial Weekend is traditionally the launch of the most popular season for camping in the great outdoors and while most campers know there are occupancy rules, many don’t pay much attention to them. Ashley National Forest has spent some extra time this year trying to inform the public of the rules, encouraging all to enjoy the forest responsibly. The camping occupancy limit is16 days Forest-wide and after the 16 day limit, camping equipment must be moved at least 5 road miles to a new campsite, developed or dispersed. “That being said, if you take your camper or tent to the mountain you must stay in it the first night and once every 48 hours after that. You cannot leave property on the forest (camper or otherwise) unattended for more than 72 hours before it is considered abandoned,” explains Ashley National Forest. The question then from the public has become, What about enforcement of the rules? Well the Forest gave a clear answer. “To all asking about enforcement, we are more aggressively pursuing enforcement channels for overstays this summer. This includes having more Forest Protection Officers on the ground to document overstays/unoccupied units, and tracking more dispersed camping areas around the forest...We ask for the public to help follow the rules, and to inform us of those who violate them. Ashley National Forest is a shared place, not personal stomping grounds or a rent-free summer home.”

