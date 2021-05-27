Book chosen for 2022 Salem Reads

A Tale for the Time Being will be the focus of the 2022 Salem Reads: One Book, One Community

After tallying the many votes of readers in our community, we have a winner for the 2022 Salem Reads book: A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki.

Ozeki's acclaimed, award-winning 2013 novel tells the stories of two lives that entwine across the Pacific Ocean. Ruth is a novelist living on a coastal island in Vancouver, BC and struggling with her mother's illness and writer's block. She becomes wrapped up in the story of 16-year-old Nao Yasutani of Tokyo after discovering the girl's diary in a Hello Kitty lunchbox washed ashore following a tsunami in Japan. Ruth becomes absorbed by the drama of Nao's life and her unknown fate.

A Tale for the Time Being is available to read or listen to in preparation for Salem Reads in February 2022. Print copies can be placed on hold and picked up through Curbside Service. In addition, multiple copies of the eBook and eAudiobook are available to download and enjoy on the cloudLibrary and Libby apps.

Salem Reads is a community-wide reading project that invites the people of Salem to come together in person or virtually through reading, discussion, and programs based on the themes of a common book. The Salem Public Library Foundation funds this effort to foster community and invite people of diverse ages, backgrounds, and viewpoints to come together to discuss compelling topics.