Salem, OR

Book chosen for 2022 Salem Reads

Posted by 
Salem, Oregon
Salem, Oregon
 13 days ago
A Tale for the Time Being will be the focus of the 2022 Salem Reads: One Book, One Community

After tallying the many votes of readers in our community, we have a winner for the 2022 Salem Reads book: A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki.

Ozeki's acclaimed, award-winning 2013 novel tells the stories of two lives that entwine across the Pacific Ocean. Ruth is a novelist living on a coastal island in Vancouver, BC and struggling with her mother's illness and writer's block. She becomes wrapped up in the story of 16-year-old Nao Yasutani of Tokyo after discovering the girl's diary in a Hello Kitty lunchbox washed ashore following a tsunami in Japan. Ruth becomes absorbed by the drama of Nao's life and her unknown fate.

A Tale for the Time Being is available to read or listen to in preparation for Salem Reads in February 2022. Print copies can be placed on hold and picked up through Curbside Service. In addition, multiple copies of the eBook and eAudiobook are available to download and enjoy on the cloudLibrary and Libby apps.

Salem Reads is a community-wide reading project that invites the people of Salem to come together in person or virtually through reading, discussion, and programs based on the themes of a common book. The Salem Public Library Foundation funds this effort to foster community and invite people of diverse ages, backgrounds, and viewpoints to come together to discuss compelling topics.

Salem /ˈseɪləm/ is the capital of the U.S. state of Oregon, and the county seat of Marion County. It is located in the center of the Willamette Valley alongside the Willamette River, which runs north through the city. The river forms the boundary between Marion and Polk counties, and the city neighborhood of West Salem is in Polk County. Salem was founded in 1842, became the capital of the Oregon Territory in 1851, and was incorporated in 1857.

