National Safe Boating Week and Utah State Parks Reminder to Be Safe

basinnow.com
 13 days ago

Even though Utah is considered the second driest state in the nation and is made up of some vast desert areas, the state is ranked sixth in the U.S. for the amount of boatable water per capita. There are over 100 bodies of water that are considered boatable. Utah State Parks, in honor of National Safe Boating Week, have offered some tips to be safe. Always wear a life jacket. Take a boating safety class and be sure to carry the required safety gear. Use the engine cut-off device. Let others know what you are doing by filing a float plan. Always be aware of the weather and the water conditions. As always be considerate and commit to boat sober.

