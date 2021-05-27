Marcus Stroman Helps Mets Outlast Rockies in 1-0 Victory
After a cancellation on Wednesday, the Mets took the field Thursday for the start of another doubleheader, something they must be getting quite accustomed to at this point. Billy McKinney was the latest unfamiliar name to join the Mets’ lineup, making his team debut after coming over from the Brewers via trade on Tuesday evening. McKinney was a first-round draft pick in 2013 for the Oakland Athletics, and, at just 26 years old, will look to provide a nice spark for the injured Mets.metsmerizedonline.com