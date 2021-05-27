newsbreak-logo
Policy change means man convicted in 1995 murder eligible for parole in ‘30

By Jeff Ledington
nolangroupmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Knox County man, convicted for the 1995 murder of Corbin businessman George Couch, will get another chance at parole following a policy change by the Kentucky Parole Board. Mark Anthony Kidd, 54, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of couch in late 1996. A story from the Mountain Advocate archives states that the murder was related to a robbery and that drugs were involved. He was not eligible for parole until he had served 25 years. At a parole hearing on April 27 of last year, his parole was denied and he was given a “serve out” order, meaning he would not be eligible for parole in the future and remain in prison for life. A policy change from April 1 of this year however means he will be given a new hearing in 2030.

