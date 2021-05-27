Norman High graduation ceremony postponed to Saturday

A Norman high senior celebrates after graduating during the Norman High School graduation June 27 at Harve Collins Field. This year’s graduation ceremony was rescheduled to 9 a.m. Saturday at Harve Collins Field due to severe storms that occurred Thursday in Norman. Kyle Phillips / Transcript File Photo

Norman High’s graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to Saturday due to severe weather warnings in Cleveland County, Norman Public Schools announced Thursday.

The graduation was set for 5:30 Thursday but will now be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harve Collins Field. Gates will open at 8 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district decided to reschedule, NPS said in a statement.

“Storms are now anticipated to impact the Norman area in both the afternoon and evening hours,” the statement said. “Although we were hopeful we could have our graduation early Thursday, district officials have been advised that in the interest of safety, graduation should be postponed. We know families have made plans and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but safety is our top priority. “

Norman North’s ceremony is still scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Harve Collins Field.