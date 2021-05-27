Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duchesne County, UT

Free Summer Meal Programs Start Next Week

basinnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Free Summer Meal programs are starting up next week for local school districts. The Duchesne County School District program will run from June 1st to July 30th. “Families can stop by to pick up that day's lunch and breakfast for the following morning. Meals will be free for all kids ages 1 to 18. Meals will only be available during scheduled serving times... Please note that all meal pickup sites will be closed on July 5th.” Uintah School District’s Free Summer Lunch program will run June 2nd through July 22nd. It will be curbside pickup Monday through Friday at Ashley Elementary and Naples Elementary and Monday through Thursday at Uintah River High School, Richardson Park, and the community parks of Lapoint, Tridell, Whiterocks, and Randlett. Free meals will be served to all youth 18 years old and younger.

basinnow.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duchesne, UT
County
Duchesne County, UT
Local
Utah Society
City
Whiterocks, UT
City
Lapoint, UT
City
Naples, UT
City
Uintah, UT
City
Randlett, UT
City
Tridell, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free For All#Charity#Free School Meals#Summer School#Elementary School#School Districts#Families#Uintah School District#Free Summer Lunch#Naples Elementary#Uintah River High School#Ashley Elementary#Free Meals#Breakfast#Kids#Curbside Pickup#Scheduled Serving Times#Community#July 5th#River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Uintah, UTbasinnow.com

School Districts NOT Requiring Masks Last Week of School

Uintah School District announced Thursday that they will NOT require students, employees, or visitors to its campuses to wear a mask, during the last week of school. Terra Academy and Duchesne County School District have made similar announcements following Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s announcement Thursday that the statewide mask mandate for K through 12 public schools will end on May 24th. Uintah School District shared that the last week of school is Monday, May 24th, to Thursday, May 27th. Individuals can still wear a mask after May 24th, if they choose to do so, but it will no longer be required. Masks are NOT required for those participating in or attending graduation ceremonies at Ashley Valley Education Center on May 27th or Uintah High School on May 28th.