Free Summer Meal Programs Start Next Week
The Free Summer Meal programs are starting up next week for local school districts. The Duchesne County School District program will run from June 1st to July 30th. “Families can stop by to pick up that day's lunch and breakfast for the following morning. Meals will be free for all kids ages 1 to 18. Meals will only be available during scheduled serving times... Please note that all meal pickup sites will be closed on July 5th.” Uintah School District’s Free Summer Lunch program will run June 2nd through July 22nd. It will be curbside pickup Monday through Friday at Ashley Elementary and Naples Elementary and Monday through Thursday at Uintah River High School, Richardson Park, and the community parks of Lapoint, Tridell, Whiterocks, and Randlett. Free meals will be served to all youth 18 years old and younger.basinnow.com