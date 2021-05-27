Free Summer Meal Programs Start Next Week

Uintah School District announced Thursday that they will NOT require students, employees, or visitors to its campuses to wear a mask, during the last week of school. Terra Academy and Duchesne County School District have made similar announcements following Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s announcement Thursday that the statewide mask mandate for K through 12 public schools will end on May 24th. Uintah School District shared that the last week of school is Monday, May 24th, to Thursday, May 27th. Individuals can still wear a mask after May 24th, if they choose to do so, but it will no longer be required. Masks are NOT required for those participating in or attending graduation ceremonies at Ashley Valley Education Center on May 27th or Uintah High School on May 28th.