Wharton County Junior College rodeo team members earn trip to College National Finals Rodeo

Needville’s own Connor Atkinson is leading a small but strong contingent of Wharton County Junior College athletes to the College National Finals Rodeo. A standout cowboy, Atkinson will be joined by teammates Mayce Marek of Arp and Logan Moore of Pleasanton at the competition set for June 11-19 in the Fort Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyo. At stake for all competitors will be national titles in their various events.