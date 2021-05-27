newsbreak-logo
Wharton County Junior College rodeo team members earn trip to College National Finals Rodeo

By Roy Kent
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeedville’s own Connor Atkinson is leading a small but strong contingent of Wharton County Junior College athletes to the College National Finals Rodeo. A standout cowboy, Atkinson will be joined by teammates Mayce Marek of Arp and Logan Moore of Pleasanton at the competition set for June 11-19 in the Fort Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyo. At stake for all competitors will be national titles in their various events.

