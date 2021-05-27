newsbreak-logo
Claremont, NH

FM baseball team scores another win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANGDON, N.H. – This past Friday evening, May 21, in scorching hot 90 degree weather, America’s favorite game was played at Fall Mountain. The JV baseball team brought home another win for the Wildcats. Both coaches agreed this was a well-played game between the two long time local area rivals, the Stevens Cardinals of Claremont. The contest wouldn’t be decided until the very last inning. The Wildcats pulled away with the win, with a score of 6 to 4. These two teams will meet again Tuesday, May 25 at Fall Mountain, and once more Thursday, May 27 at Stevens.

