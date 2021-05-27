Breathe In the Lucid Air's Futuristic, Big-Screen Infotainment System
Lucid is poised to take on Tesla head-on in a way few other EV automakers have. The company's first car, the upcoming Lucid Air, promises blistering performance, impressive range figures, and now, it looks like the in-car UX is up to par, too. Thanks to a recent release from Lucid (accompanied by a video that looks like it's straight out of another Silicon Valley tech company's studio, included below), we finally have a close-up look at just how Lucid plans to match the wow factor of Tesla's massive center touchscreen.www.msn.com