Kentucky State

Kick times, TV announced for Kentucky's first three games of 2021

By Chris Fisher
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith football season just a few months away, ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2021 college football slate. The Wildcats kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games to open the challenging slate. The game will be aired on the SEC Network at noon ET. Missouri arrives in Lexington on Sept. 11 for the first conference game of the year on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET before Chattanooga wraps up the homestand on Sept. 18. UK’s contest vs. the Mocs will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at noon ET.

