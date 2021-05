B.I has dropped a plan poster for his first full album. B.I. will be revealed his first album 'Waterfall' soon, and he's planning a lot of teasing. There will be a tracklist teaser on the 19th, an intro film on the 20th, a live film on the 21st, a performance film on the 22nd, 5 track films on the 24th, 5 more on the 25th, the title poster on the 26th, a title concept poster on the 27th, a lyric mood film on the 28th, an MV spoiler on the 31st, and finally the release of the album on June 1st.