Netflix shared the official trailer for Cat People, which will tell us about our feline friends, and the people who like them. We know Netflix likes to create content with a wide range. They give us everything from action-packed series to mind-boggling documentaries. Therefore, virtually everyone finds what they’re looking for on Netflix. This time, they are going to give the subscribers a mini docuseries about our lovely friends, namely, cats. Titled Cat People, this documentary will tell us about cat owners from all around the world, their cats, and the special bond between them. There will be tales of the cat lovers with their cats, and how they bonded. Be sure to check it out, especially if you are a cat person.