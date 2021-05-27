newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Let's watch this mysterious Dying Light 2 stream

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time to (hopefully) get some more details about the parkour zombie action game Dying Light 2. Following a mysterious tease earlier this week that had me pointing a small UV flashlight all over my apartment, we're getting a new stream today at 3 p.m. ET that will hopefully give us a few more details about what's to come for Techland's zombie series. You can watch along here.

