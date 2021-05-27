Let's watch this mysterious Dying Light 2 stream

Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master your combat skills to fight monsters of all kinds, both human and the undead. Parkour through the roofs, craft weapons, and help other survivors while you’re confronting your own nightmares. Now you can enjoy Dying Light to the fullest with the richest version of the acclaimed open world zombie survival game. Containing four DLCs and seventeen skin bundles, Dying Light: Platinum Edition brings together everything you need to explore all the post-apocalyptic world has to offer. Drive across Harran, as you spread carnage in your buggy, face and survive Bozak’s trials, explore new quarantine zones, and enjoy plenty of new skins and weapons! Features: - Dying Light – the full award-winning game. - Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive. - Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story. - Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones. - Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits. - Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack. - Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting. - A large collection of skins and weapons that will make slaughtering zombies even more fun: 5th Anniversary Bundle Harran Ranger Bundle Gun Psycho Bundle Volatile Hunter Bundle White Death Bundle Vintage Gunslinger Bundle Rais Elite Bundle Godfather Bundle Harran Inmate Bundle Retrowave Bundle SHU Warrior Bundle Volkan Combat Armor Bundle Classified Operation Bundle Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle Harran Tactical Unit Bundle.