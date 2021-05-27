Cancel
Roosevelt, UT

Mark J. Watkins Joins Roosevelt Police Department as Chief of Police

 13 days ago

Roosevelt City issued a press release on Wednesday, pleased to announce that Mark J. Watkins has been hired as the Chief of Police of the Roosevelt Police Department. Watkins has 33 years of experience in law enforcement, including 12 years as Chief of Naples Police Department. He has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and has received numerous awards throughout his career, some of which include a Four Chiefs Commendation for Performance and Professionalism, a Medal of Meritorious Service, a Medal of Valor, and a Public Service Award from the Utah Department of Corrections, among others. “My family has been in the Basin for 20 years,” said Watkins. “Roosevelt, Vernal, Duchesne all seem like home to me. When this opportunity came open, I had the experience and I thought I could help out.” In addition to his law enforcement experience, Watkins also has a long history of community involvement... “The best police department is one that’s in great communication with the public, that works as a conduit,” Watkins said. “We in law enforcement can’t do our job without the public’s assistance. The biggest quality I see in a good police department is good community relations. I plan to focus on getting the community involved with their department.” Watkins and his wife, Marlene, have 8 children and 10 grandchildren. They are looking forward to the new opportunities available in Roosevelt. Roosevelt City is excited to welcome Chief Watkins to the Roosevelt Police Department.

