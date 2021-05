The Knicks continue their fight to earn the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, hosting LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets for a rare 1 p.m. ET tip. The New York Knicks (39-31) host the Charlotte Hornets (33-37) at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in the second game of a three-game homestand to end the 2020–21 regular season. After defeating the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night, the Knicks have the same record as the Heat, who have the tiebreaker over New York for the fifth seed. Atlanta currently sits a half-game ahead of both the Knicks and Heat for the fourth seed.