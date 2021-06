The Volkswagen Golf GTI helped popularize the hot hatch concept when it arrived in the U.S. decades ago. Now, some 45 years later, the GTI is still going strong, even if hatchbacks aren't quite as popular as they once were. Redesigned for 2022, the VW GTI offers drivers a balance of performance, comfort and utility. In this video, Reese Counts from Edmunds brings you all you need to know about the newly redesigned GTI. From the fresh new look to the overhauled interior, Reese details what's new and what we like and don't like about the Golf GTI. This is our review of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI.