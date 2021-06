2022 Morgan Plus Six and Plus Four get even more modern

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor was revealed earlier this year with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, leaving the V8 powerplant for the upcoming F-150 Raptor R. At the time, Ford didn't reveal the power outputs of the EcoBoost V6 engine in the Raptor but we now have more information about what those outputs will be and, to be honest, the news is rather disappointing. It seems as though the new F-150 Raptor has exactly the same outputs of 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque as the outgoing, previous-generation Raptor. Has Ford done this to make sure that there is a clear gap between the Raptor and the new Raptor R?