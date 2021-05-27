newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

The Washington state attorney general on Thursday filed murder charges against two police officers in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after telling the Tacoma officers who were restraining him that he couldn’t breathe.

opb.org
 2 days ago

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement he charged officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins with second-degree murder and Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter. The charges were filed in Pierce County Superior Court. Ellis, 33, died on March 3, 2020, in handcuffs from lack of oxygen caused by being...

www.opb.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Race#Murder Charges#County Police#State Police#County Court#Justice Charges#Second Degree Murder#State Attorney General#First Degree Manslaughter#Pleas#Handcuffs#Pacific Northwest#Breathe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Tacoma, WAPosted by
KING 5

Man arrested after shooting alleged car prowler in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for first-degree assault after he told police he shot an alleged car prowler Sunday night. The man said he saw the 40-year-old male victim prowling his car in the 2500 block of South G Street and, after a confrontation, shot him, according to Tacoma police.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Suspected car prowler shot, critically injured in Tacoma

A suspected car prowler was shot and critically injured in Tacoma late Sunday, police said. Officers were called about 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of South G Street by a 32-year-old man who told 911 dispatchers he’d shot someone breaking into his vehicle. The 40-year-old suspected prowler was taken...
Spanaway, WA987thebull.com

Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Spanaway, Washington

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man died in Spanaway after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who fired back at him. The Olympian reports the Sheriff’s Department said a deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired.
Pierce County, WAUS News and World Report

Pierce County Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man in Spanaway Wednesday after the man shot at the deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired,...
Fife, WAwa.gov

WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect

FIFE – Two men were left with serious injuries when they were the victims of a hit and run collision on Interstate 5 near Fife. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the fleeing vehicle and driver. On Saturday, May 8, 2021, at approximately 4:02...
Spanaway, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Man found dead after standoff with officers

A man is dead after a standoff between him and law enforcement on Wednesday evening in Spanaway. Officers were called to 173rd Street South and A Street South, where the standoff was happening. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was shot at, and SWAT and crisis negotiators...