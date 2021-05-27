To Get in on the Hot Housing Market, You May Have to Raise Your Credit Score. Here's How

Like many things, the home-buying process is very much geared towards couples, even though most people would reject the idea that we have to pair up before we’re ready to move forward in our lives and be proper grown-ups. Up until the late noughties, it was reasonably common for people to buy their first property as a sole buyer, but as house prices have rocketed and mortgage lenders have become more cautious, it’s become trickier to get that foot on the ladder without another person. The covid-19 pandemic has only served to further exacerbate this, with lenders pulling up the drawbridge and tightening eligibility criteria.