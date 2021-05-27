To Get in on the Hot Housing Market, You May Have to Raise Your Credit Score. Here's How
Mortgage interest rates are near historic lows. Yet if you want to take advantage of those rates, check your credit score first. That three-digit number determines whether you can get a mortgage, the type of loan you'll get, what you'll pay in interest and potentially how much money you need for a down payment. In this hot housing market, that could make difference in your success, experts say.www.nbcphiladelphia.com