Stewart-Haas Racing remembers the fallen in ‘600 Miles of Remembrance’

The goal of the Coca-Cola 600, formerly the World 600, has never been a secret. The 600-mile race run on the Sunday before Memorial Day exists for the same reason the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 do. It was an independent attempt to replicate the pageantry and spectacle of the Indianapolis 500 for the stock car racing world, adding 100 miles to the distance of stock car racing's longest days to make a true endurance race for NASCAR competitors that could draw away some of the audience of the biggest race in the U.S. For decades, this dream created something worthwhile in its own right, a wholly unique race that could not keep up with Indy but could hold its own as a special date on the racing calendar.