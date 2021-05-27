newsbreak-logo
One Woman's Blistered Search for the Perfect Summer Sandal

By Megan Reynolds
Jezebel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You was a seminal movie for me, particularly for Julia Stiles’s wardrobe, which seemed the platonic ideal of fashion at the tender age of 14. Stiles’s costuming seemed ripped directly from a non-existent, slightly high-end Delia’s catalog, all clothes that I wanted very badly but never could afford. Her shoes spoke to me: platform, foam flip flops, with a bamboo sole. I bought the shoes because of Stiles and wore them until the bamboo wore out. And now, like everything else of the late ’90s and early 2000s, they are back. Time has only strengthened my ardor. I love them now as I did then, and must have them for my own. So I bought a pair on a whim, wore them for a day, and feel mostly good about my choices. Though my feet are currently recovering from the first blister of the season, I have high hopes that the flip flops of my past will also be the flip flops of my present.

