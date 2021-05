Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.