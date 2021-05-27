newsbreak-logo
Janoris Jenkins Says His $250K Rolls Royce Was Stolen; Police Investigating

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins said he left his Rolls-Royce Wraith at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on May 5 but returned to find it had been stolen. Jenkins explained in an Instagram post Wednesday he contacted several people involved in the airport's operations but felt he was given the "run...

bleacherreport.com
NFLWMAZ

NFL star Janoris Jenkins' luxury car stolen at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a car theft at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where NFL star Janoris Jenkins said his luxury vehicle was stolen. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30pm. Officers responded to 6011 South Terminal Parkway, near the airport's South Economy Lot, in reference to a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL CB Says His $250,000 Car Was Stolen From Airport

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins is claiming his $250,000 Rolls-Royce was stolen from a parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Jenkins reported the car missing on Wednesday. According to a statement he released on Twitter this week, the 32-year-old defender parked his Rolls-Royce Wraith at the airport before flying to West Palm Beach, Florida. Upon returning, his vehicle was not where he left it.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Antonio Brown Sued Again; RIP John Davis; Janoris Jenkins' Rolls Royce Stolen From Atlanta Airport

Antonio Brown sued again, this time for allegedly not paying marketing firm... Milli Vanilli's John Davis dies at 66... Janoris Jenkins got his Rolls Royce stolen from the Atlanta airport... Republicans poised to block creation of Jan. 6 commission... Darth Vader house hits market for $4.3 million in Houston... Andrew Yang slams New York Daily News over Asian cartoon... Google nears settlement of anti-trust ad-tech case in France... Rush Limbaugh's radio show will be taken over by Clay Travis, Buck Sexton... Paul Ryan enters GOP civil war... American journalist detained in Myanmar after trying to leave country... Woman finds out she won Ohio vaccine lottery en route to buy a used car... Japan doctors union warns Olympics could create 'Tokyo Olympic' virus strain...
NFLWSMV

Titans cornerback asks Twitter for help locating his missing Rolls-Royce

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Atlanta Police Department has opened an investigation to locate Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins' Rolls-Royce that is missing from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to Jenkins, after coming back from his trip to West Palm Beach, FL, on May 26, he was unable to locate...
NFLNashville Post

New Titans CB has Rolls Royce stolen from Atlanta airport

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins is out $250,000. And, no, it’s not from a fine accrued in OTAs. Jenkins stated on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he had returned from a trip to West Palm Beach to find that his 2016 Rolls Royce Wraith was missing from the South Economy Lot of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Giants CB Janoris Jenkins: Airport lost my Rolls-Royce

That’s what former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins is wondering. His Instagram post on Wednesday explains:. On Wednesday May 5th, 2021 I parked my (Rolls-Royce Wraith) at Jackson Hartsfeld Atlanta airport to catch a flight to West Palm Beach. When I returned to retrieve my vehicle it was nowhere to be found. I immediately asked to speak with the manager of who was in charge ... to locate camera footage or find some type of answers pertaining to my missing vehicle. They gave me the complete run around! I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving. Nothing makes sense! I went to the proper authorities outside of the airport as well which is the Atlanta police department. However, the airport was in no way shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen. I understand very well that unfortunate events like this do happen but these types of establishments are supposed to provide SAFETY, comfort and most of all a customer service that is unmatched. Be aware of this airport, it’s distasteful staff, and please think twice before parking your vehicle here! I’m now short a quarter million dollars of an asset that I own with no help from the airport. Pls Share share share!!
