The great taxicab in the sky

Well, San Francisco has lost another one its great citizens…. Like most cab drivers, Ruach Graffis wanted to be in control of her destiny. With an enormous personality, everything she did demanded attention. After leaving home in Baltimore and hitchhiking across the country as a teenager, she ended up in San Francisco during the turbulent sixties. Eventually, after immersing herself in the struggles for gender and racial equality, she discovered taxi driving, a profession that intrigued and challenged her. The fact that hardly any women did the job at that time was more than enough incentive for her to keep doing it. Previously, she crewed a salmon boat in Alaska. As someone who defied expectations, she would continue to break down stereotypes all her life.