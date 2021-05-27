Oncologist pleads not guilty to illicitly accessing wife’s medical files
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee cancer specialist accused of abusing his spouse and illegally accessing her medical records pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a computer crime. Dr. Tyler Buckley, 37, was an oncologist with Confluence Health until his resignation in April. The hospital and clinic system says Buckley used his credentials at Confluence to access his wife’s medical files without her permission, while he was already facing allegations of domestic violence against her.www.ncwlife.com