Oncologist pleads not guilty to illicitly accessing wife’s medical files

East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police and Columbia River Drug Task Force recovered a stolen toolbag stuffed with $300 worth of tools and drug paraphernalia with the execution of a search warrant on May 12. The warrant was served on a residence in the 700 block of 5th Street NE in East Wenatchee for a subject with a warrant. Officers breached the door after several announcements were met with no response. One subject was arrested and one was detained. An East Wenatchee officer spotted the tool bag that was stolen from a vehicle prowl. The search warrant was amended and the stolen backpack containing the tools along with several items related to drugs were seized.