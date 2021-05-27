newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Oncologist pleads not guilty to illicitly accessing wife’s medical files

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE — A Wenatchee cancer specialist accused of abusing his spouse and illegally accessing her medical records pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a computer crime. Dr. Tyler Buckley, 37, was an oncologist with Confluence Health until his resignation in April. The hospital and clinic system says Buckley used his credentials at Confluence to access his wife’s medical files without her permission, while he was already facing allegations of domestic violence against her.

www.ncwlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
Chelan County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oncologist#Domestic Violence#Cancer#Witness Tampering#Accused Of Assault#Trial Court#Hospital Records#Medical Records#Felony Assault#Confluence Health#Hipaa#Files#Police#Protective Court Orders#No Contact Orders#Chelan County Prosecutors#Physical Abuse#Dr Tyler Buckley#Texts#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
East Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

East Wenatchee P.D. Search Results in Recovery of $300 Stolen Tools & Drug Paraphernalia

East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police and Columbia River Drug Task Force recovered a stolen toolbag stuffed with $300 worth of tools and drug paraphernalia with the execution of a search warrant on May 12. The warrant was served on a residence in the 700 block of 5th Street NE in East Wenatchee for a subject with a warrant. Officers breached the door after several announcements were met with no response. One subject was arrested and one was detained. An East Wenatchee officer spotted the tool bag that was stolen from a vehicle prowl. The search warrant was amended and the stolen backpack containing the tools along with several items related to drugs were seized.
Washington StateKXL

Man Arrested In Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Authorities make first arrest in Washington unemployment scam

Authorities arrested a Nigerian citizen suspected of playing a role in a scam that saw nearly $650 million get paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims in Washington state last spring. State Auditor responds to ESD’s claim that audit numbers are ‘inflated’. Abidemi Rufai, 42, was apprehended last Friday by authorities...
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Wenatchee Police Searching for Robbery Victim

The Wenatchee Police Department is attempting to track down a victim of a robbery. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers encountered and arrested 52-year-old Larry Maugh of Kennewick around 1:30 pm Thursday for an assault that occurred earlier in the day. As this was happening, a passerby approached the officers and stated he saw the same man attempting to take a backpack from a teenage young man.
Cashmere, WAkpq.com

Man Arrested After Gun Threat Causes Cashmere School Lockdown

A 30-year-old man was arrested in a Cashmere backyard after threatening someone with a gun in the 400 block of Pioneer Ave. Friday morning. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Lewis says deputies found him in Simpson Park. “Right when we showed up, the male ran rom us. We knew who...
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Economy to fully reopen by June 30, sooner if vaccinations increase

WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that counties will either move up or remain in Phase 3 until the economy fully reopens on June 30. Indoor capacity will increase from 50% to 100% on June 30 for the majority of businesses and public places — restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and more, the governor announced at a Thursday news conference.
Chelan County, WAWenatchee World

COVID-19 incidence rates in NCW

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 incidence rates have dropped this week in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. The incidence rate in Chelan County dipped below 100 as of May 10 with 96.7 per 100,000, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. In Douglas County, the incidence was 107.4 per 100,000 new COVID cases as of May 10.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Bilingual Patient Services l

Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) is a dynamic, progressive community health center with 8 clinic locations throughout Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Chelan. CVCH is a modern, well-equipped Community Health Center, with fully integrated EMR, and our services include Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health. We have an excellent opportunity for a...