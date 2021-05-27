Officials believe trooper fatally wounded man in standoff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man suspected in a homicide case was found dead in a southwest Alaska home, apparently shot by an Alaska State Trooper during a nearly 24-hour standoff, an agency spokesperson said Thursday.

Troopers identified the man killed in Holy Cross Wednesday evening as Devyn Walker, 34.

“At this time investigators believe that Devyn Walker was fatally wounded after an Alaska State Trooper discharged their service weapon striking Walker. The ultimate cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner,” troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email to The Associated Press.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations is investigating and will turn its findings over to the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions. The trooper will not be identified for 72 hours following the incident.

The standoff began Tuesday when troopers from Bethel flew to Holy Cross after a reported shooting of a man in a boat. The victim was identified as Alden Gerald Walker Sr., 71, of Holy Cross. Troopers identified Devyn Walker as the suspect. He barricaded himself in a house and refused to surrender, troopers said. At one point, troopers said Devyn Walker fired a gun at them.

Troopers sent crisis negotiators and a special emergency reaction unit to Holy Cross. No troopers were injured.

Devyn Walker’s body was sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.