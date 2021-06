The Friends creators have responded to criticism of of casting all-white actors in the lead roles.Marta Kaufmann, Kevin Bright and David Crane participated in an interview following the high-profile reunion of all six main cast members, which aired earlier this week.There has been much criticism levied against the sitcom for its lack of diversity, with Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) stating last year that Friends “should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong”.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bright said he “doesn’t have any regrets other than hindsight”.“I would have been insane not to hire those...