Kentucky State

Kentucky man arrested for assault in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been arrested in Tennessee on federal charges of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Nicholas Brockhoff was arrested on Thursday by FBI agents from the Memphis office. Brockhoff was seen on video spraying police officers with a fire extinguisher, entering the Capitol through a broken window and wearing a stolen metropolitan officer’s helmet, according to a criminal complaint in federal court.

He is charged with assaulting officers, use of a deadly weapon and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder. The complaint said Brockhoff also made a forced entry into a Republican conference room inside the building.

More than a dozen Kentuckians have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the Capitol, according to U.S. Department of Justice records.

