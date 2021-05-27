FDA grants emergency use authorization for GSK’s COVID-19 treatment
The authorization allows Sotrovimab to be distributed and administered as a 500 mg single dose intravenously by healthcare providers. The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for GlaxoSmithKline’s investigational monoclonal antibody therapy Sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.drugstorenews.com