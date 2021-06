The town of Canmore itself was established in 1884 as a hard-working coal mining town servicing Canadian Pacific Railway trains. It’s home to five First Nations involved in Treaty 7, as well as the Métis Nation of Alberta. As the official destination organization for Canmore and Kananaskis, Tourism Canmore Kananaskis is committed to honouring the community’s storied past and preserving its stunning peaks—now and for future generations.