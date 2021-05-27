Cancel
Smithfield, NC

Pizza Employee Accused Of Stealing Money

jocoreport.com
 7 days ago

An employee at a Smithfield pizza shop is accused of stealing money from the cash register. The incident was reported May 21st at Cici’s Pizza on Smithfield Crossing Drive. Police said they were dispatched to the business after the employee, Erika Ann Wood, 27, of General Delivery, Smithfield, was allegedly caught on a security camera taking $100 from the register.

