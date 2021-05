Rain did not stop farmers and ranchers from attending the meeting of the Campbell County Farm Loan Board yesterday at the I.O.O.F. hall. About 100 heard talks by R.I. Hess, representative of the Federal Land Bank and Joe Harrod, president of the Campbell County Farm Loan Association. A picnic dinner occupied the noon hour and the afternoon was spent in a get together meeting. Fred L. Barlow was appointed to the position as secretary-treasurer of the association to fill the unexpired term of Louis Barton, who died recently.