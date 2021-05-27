Article: “United Kingdom, Country in Crisis?”

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneThera is pleased to announce that it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United Kingdom. GeneThera Robotics Ltd, a majority owned subsidiary based in England, will be responsible for UK and International Operations. Mrs. Alex Baglietto has been appointed as Managing Director of GeneThera Robotics Limited. GeneThera Robotics is the first step of a global network of laboratories which will create the infrastructure of the Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Alert Shield (ZIDAS). ZIDAS, a network built on Molecular Robotic and AI technology (MORAP), is based on the development of two laboratory settings. The first, a stationary robotic lab facility designed for ultra-high throughput assay, genomic DNA sequencing and viral molecular therapeutics. The second, a mobile lab unit platform, designed to test wastewater for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in communities worldwide. Dr. Tony Milici, Chairman and CEO of GeneThera Inc., commented: "We have decided to expand our operation to the UK because we see great opportunities both at the government and private sector level. The UK has been at forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. The B.1.1.7 SARS CoV-2 British variant has proven to be of particular importance with an estimated transmission rate between forty to eighty percent more transmissible than the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus. Cases of B.1.1.7 variant are most likely to be under reported, if reported at all, as common tests are not able to differentiate this variant from other SARS-CoV-2 variants. We believe that our technology platform can significantly help in the detection of this variant by testing wastewater samples. Additionally, the appointment of Mrs. Baglietto, will prove to be a tremendous asset, as she has experience in business and government relations, communications, and in assisting clients in scaling-up business operations, and increasing inward investments."