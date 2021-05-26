Beyond Meat is Giving Away 50,000 Packs of Burgers: Here’s How to Get Yours

Chocolate. It makes you want to scream and shout. Chocolate makes you want to dance. It puts a smile on your face, and it’s often considered a thoughtful gift. We are no strangers to chocolate here at One Green Planet; we are very big fans. We’ve made numerous lists in the past that clearly show how much we adore this delectable treat. That’s why we’re putting them all in this one master list! Someone you know needs a chocolate recipe? You send them this link. They shall thank you and be amazed at your chocolatey prowess. Of course, all of these recipes can be found on our mobile Food Monster App to find the best recipes for all of the chocolate lovers out there. So without further ado, here is your ultimate guide to all things chocolate.